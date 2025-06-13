The analyst said that IEX has shown strong financial performance over the past three years, including consistent EPS growth, high returns on equity and capital employed, and outstanding net margins.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is a fundamental buy, with a recommended entry range between ₹180 and ₹185, according to SEBI-registered analyst Gaurav Narendra Puri.

At the time of writing, shares of IEX were trading at ₹188.28, down 1% or ₹1.93 on the day.

He set target prices at ₹205, ₹215, and ₹230, advising a stop-loss at ₹170, and a time horizon of three months.

According to Puri, IEX showed consistent EPS growth over the last four quarters, steady core profit, and annual net profit increases over the past three years.

The analyst said the company has also posted strong financial metrics, including a 41.51% return on equity and a 36.48% return on capital employed.

He also highlighted the company’s “outstanding” net margins over the past three years, signaling solid operational performance.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has risen 4.5% so far in 2025.

