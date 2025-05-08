The removal of tariffs is expected to make Indian textile products more price-competitive in the UK market.

India’s signing of a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom has sparked a rally in textile stocks, with investors cheering the zero-duty access for Indian exports such as garments, bedsheets, and towels.

The removal of tariffs is expected to make Indian textile products more price-competitive in the UK market, potentially driving a surge in export orders, profit margins, and stock prices across the sector.

SEBI-registered analyst Sanyam Vaish notes that Gokaldas Exports has been one of the key beneficiaries, jumping 14% and breaking out above the ₹937 resistance zone.

He identifies immediate support at ₹914, with near-term targets of ₹1,275 and a long-term upside potential of ₹1,500 or higher, contingent on continued export demand from the UK.

KPR Mill also saw strong buying interest, rising 7%.

Vaish highlights resistance at ₹1,152 and a short-term target of ₹1,250, with support near ₹1,014.

If export growth sustains, he sees a longer-term target of ₹1,400–₹1,500 as achievable.

Welspun Living rallied 12%, approaching its resistance zone between ₹142–₹144.

According to Vaish, a confirmed breakout above this level could propel the stock towards ₹154–₹160 in the short term, while support remains firm around ₹126.

If the company continues to benefit from rising global demand, a long-term price target of ₹200 is possible.

In the near term (1-6 months), Vaish expects textile stocks to remain buoyant on the back of strong export momentum.

However, he cautions that some stocks may face resistance at key levels, making them attractive on dips.

Over the long term (1-2 years), India’s potential to double its market share in the UK could lead to factory expansion, profit growth, and sustained upside for leading textile exporters.

Overall, Vaish calls this a “jackpot moment” for the textile sector, citing Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, and Welspun Living as his top picks.

He advises investors to position smartly and avoid chasing stocks at short-term peaks.

Gokaldas Export shares fell 15%, Welspun Living shares fell 13% and KPR Mill shares gained 10% year-to-date (YTD).

