India’s crude oil imports from Russia reportedly declined 8.4% year-on-year (YoY) between April and September 2025.

According to a Reuters report using shipping data, Indian refiners imported around 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude in the first half of FY26.

In September, imports were steady month-on-month at 1.6 million bpd, but still 14.2% lower compared to a year earlier. While private refiners such as Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy increased their intake, state-run refiners decreased purchases.

Meanwhile, India’s U.S. crude oil imports rose 6.8% to about 213,000 bpd during the same period. Government officials indicated that increased U.S. energy purchases could help smooth ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries.

Overall, India imported about 4.88 million bpd of crude in September, slightly lower than August but up 3.5% year-on-year. Russia’s share in India’s total imports slipped to 36% from 40%, while the Middle East’s share rose to 45%. The share of OPEC members climbed to 49%.

India - US Trade Tensions Affect Russian Crude Purchase

The decrease in imports comes amid growing U.S. pressure on India to scale down purchases from Russia. The Donald Trump-led administration doubled tariffs on Indian goods in August, arguing that India’s imports of Russian oil indirectly support the war in Ukraine.

India and the United States are expected to hold trade talks later this week. New Delhi has reportedly agreed to increase the import of U.S. energy and gas.

