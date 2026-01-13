Terrestrial Energy is a nuclear energy company that’s beginning to captivate retail traders and investors alike.

Nuclear energy companies are continuing to gather steam and attention from retail traders three weeks into the new year, with major players such as Oklo and NuScale Energy adding more gains over the last few days.

Terrestrial Energy, an emerging name among retail investors, is set to post its third consecutive day of gains on Tuesday. The stock saw a 6% jump in after-market trading on Monday, following a 19% gain to $11.16 at the close.

Shares of the company have gained over 82% so far this year on the back of its development of a 390-megawatt small modular nuclear plant using IMSR technology, a Generation IV reactor design, and its Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

Retail Calls IMSR “Oklo 2.0”

Terrestrial Energy has a market capitalization of $766 million - over half of which has been added in January alone. Oklo, on the other hand, has a market value of $16 billion, and NuScale is valued at $56 billion.

Both Oklo and NuScale have rallied since the Trump administration’s push for more nuclear-friendly regulations in the U.S., and the former has also received a DOE contract. In May, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered America’s nuclear regulatory commission to trim the processing time for regulations and fast-track new reactor and power plant licenses.

A bullish user on Stocktwits called IMSR “Oklo 2.0,” while another noted that some investors were selling Nano Nuclear Energy shares and added that IMSR could be their next investment.

IMSR, which went public in October last year, declined by 68% from its debut through December, compared with Oklo's roughly 50% decline and NuScale Energy's 67% fall over the same period.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Terrestrial Energy jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a month ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last 24 hours alone, the stock saw a massive 411% increase in retail message volumes and a 19% spike in followers on Stocktwits over the past month.

A user on Stocktwits said that the DOE contract will help erase its losses.

Shares of Terrestrial Energy have declined 55% in the last three months.

