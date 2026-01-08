The company was studying atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel.

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) on Wednesday said that its experimental drug improved overall survival in a mid-stage trial in patients with first-line pancreatic cancer, causing the stock to close 24% higher.

The company was studying atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP). The company reported 64% overall survival at 12 months in first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib in combination with mGnP, compared to a 35% overall survival rate observed in patients given standard of care treatment.

The combination showed 94% and 83% overall survival at 6 months and 9 months, both higher than the survival rate seen in patients receiving standard of care. The company also confirmed an overall response rate of 39% at 12 months for the combination, compared to 23% response rate in standard of care patients. Overall Survival (OS) in cancer is the length of time from diagnosis or start of treatment until death from any cause, serving as the "gold standard" measure for a treatment's effectiveness by showing if it helps patients live longer.

However, no head-to-head clinical trial has been conducted evaluating atebimetinib and other candidates or products, the company clarified.

Safety Concerns

Atebimetinib + mGnP continued to demonstrate a favorable tolerability profile in the patient population in the trial, with only two categories of adverse events observed at the Grade 3 level, the company said. No new safety signals were identified.

The company is now looking to start dosing the first patient in the pivotal late-stage trial in mid-2026. In the latter half of the year, the company is also looking to dose the first patient with atebimetinib in combination with Libtayo in non-small cell lung cancer.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IMRX stayed at ‘extremely bullish’ levels while message volume rose ‘high’ to ‘extremely high' levels.



IMRX stock has gained nearly 253% over the past 12 months.

