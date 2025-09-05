Craig-Hellum’s price target of $26 represents an upside of about 165% from the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Immunome (IMNM) on Friday with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $26 price target, noting that the shares could trade up 45% or more in the firm's bull cases.

The target implies an upside of about 165% from the stock’s closing price on Thursday. Shares of the company rose 7% at the time of writing.

Heading into Varegacestat's late-stage topline data in desmoid tumors due in the second half and IM-1021's early-stage go/no-go proof of concept data in hematological and solid tumors late in the year or in early 2026, the firm believes these catalysts "skew risk/reward to the upside" and sees an attractive entry point, as per TheFly.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IMNM stock stayed within ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

IMNM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:45 a.m. ET on Sept. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



In August, Immunome said that it expects to report data from a late-stage study of Varegacestat “before the end of 2025” and that it is “well-positioned” to support a new drug application for it.

The investigational drug received an Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November 2023. The designation is granted to a drug or biological product intended to prevent, diagnose, or treat a rare disease or condition, and Varegacestat aims to treat desmoid tumors, a rare, locally aggressive growth in the body's fibrous connective tissue.

As for IM-1021, the company said last month that patients were recently dosed at the third dose level in an early-stage dose-escalation trial.

According to data from Koyfin, all ten analysts covering IMNM rate it either ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’. The stock has an average price target of $23.56.

IMNM stock is down 2% this year and approximately 26% over the past 12 months.

