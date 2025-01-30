ImmunityBio Stock Soars On BeiGene Tie-Up, Supply Deal: Retail Gets Dose Of Optimism

The study will evaluate a combination therapy using BeiGene’s tislelizumab and ImmunityBio’s Anktiva for certain patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

ImmunityBio shares surged as much as 14% on Wednesday, reaching their highest level in nearly seven weeks while lifting retail sentiment.

The clinical-stage immunotherapy company announced a collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene to conduct a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial.

The study will evaluate a combination therapy using BeiGene’s tislelizumab and ImmunityBio’s Anktiva for patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who have developed resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

According to ImmunityBio, multiple Phase 1 and 2 studies have already shown prolonged overall survival with this combination compared to historical chemotherapy results in similar patients.

The upcoming Phase 3 trial, conducted globally across multiple sites, will enroll 462 participants. The primary endpoint is overall survival, while secondary measures include disease control rate, progression-free survival, objective response rate, and safety.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ for ImmunityBio on Wednesday, up from ‘neutral’ a day ago, while BeiGene’s sentiment shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ amid a spike in message volume.

One user speculated that BeiGene could also become ImmunityBio’s global partner for bladder cancer treatments, suggesting another announcement might follow soon.

Another post predicted a 150% rally in the coming weeks.

ImmunityBio has been a closely watched stock among retail traders, with its Stocktwits following growing by nearly 43% in the past year despite a 10% decline in the stock’s price over the same period.

Year to date, however, shares are up nearly 28%.

