Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $42 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating and highlighting execution risks.

IMAX posted better-than-expected second-quarter results, with revenue reaching $103 million and earnings per share at $0.43.

The company benefited from strong demand for “The Odyssey,” record box office performance, and growing advance bookings.

Roth Capital remained more bullish, maintaining a Buy rating and $48 target.

IMAX Corp. (IMAX) is riding a fresh wave of investor attention as the company’s strong second-quarter (Q2) performance and the success of “The Odyssey” fuel optimism around the global box office recovery. The stock is eyeing a second straight weekly gain as analysts weigh improved margins, system demand and long-term growth prospects.

IMAX Q2 Financial Performance

IMAX reported $103 million in Q2 revenue and earnings of $0.43, surpassing the analysts' consensus estimates of $93.75 and $0.27, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

The company benefited from strong demand for IMAX screenings, especially for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which delivered a record-breaking opening weekend and accounted for a major share of global box office sales. IMAX also saw strong advance bookings for upcoming shows.

IMAX continued expanding its theater network, recording its highest number of second-quarter installations in a decade.

“The Odyssey has the potential to impact our business in many ways that are clear — and many ways we can’t yet predict, as its success on our platform reverberates across the creative community, and throughout the entertainment landscape. In the near-term, the film gives us excellent momentum as we enter the second half of the year, with a strong slate that culminates with Dune: Part Three, which was also shot with IMAX film cameras and will be presented in IMAX 70mm film,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

Goldman Sachs Stays Cautious While Roth Capital Sees More Upside

After the earnings report, Wall Street analysts reacted positively to IMAX, though they had different opinions about the company’s future growth and whether the stock is fairly valued.

Goldman Sachs lifted its price target for IMAX to $42 from $40 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares following the company’s quarterly performance. The firm highlighted that investors will likely focus on whether IMAX can achieve its $1.4 billion worldwide box office target despite a weaker first half of the year, and whether the company can sustain improvements in profitability and cash generation.

Roth Capital took a more optimistic stance, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating and a $48 price target after describing IMAX’s Q2 as a significant outperformance. The firm pointed to strength in the company’s Technology Products & Services segment, helped by higher-than-anticipated system installation activity.

Roth noted that IMAX completed 18 system installation sales arrangements during the quarter, compared with its forecast of 14, while new system signings reached 36 units, up from 28 in the same period a year earlier.

IMAX: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “'The Odyssey' is cleaning up for Imax. Expect the momentum to continue.”

Another user said, “This company has SUCH a small share of the market and SO MUCH runway here to take share. This company is a cash COW and the future of film.”

IMAX stock has gained over 18% year-to-date.

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