The FDA is expected to announce its decision on MannKind’s sNDA on July 26, 2026.

The decision is on MannKind’s FUROSCIX ReadyFlow Autoinjector for patients with heart and kidney diseases.

The application was supported by a study that showed that the treatment was generally well tolerated, with most adverse events limited to mild injection-site reactions.

If approved, the device would deliver an IV-equivalent 80 mg dose of subcutaneous furosemide in under 10 seconds.

MannKind Corp. (MNKD) was back in the spotlight on Friday as retail investors looked ahead to a crucial U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision on its new type of autoinjector device to treat patients with heart and kidney disease.

MNKD shares climbed 2% in Friday’s pre-market trading but are on track to post a third consecutive weekly loss.

What Is The FDA Decision About?

MannKind submitted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) with the FDA for Furoscix ReadyFlow Autoinjector last December, with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of July 26, 2026. It is the FDA’s target date for making a decision on a drug application, which allows the drug to be marketed in the U.S.

If approved, the device would deliver an IV-equivalent 80 mg dose of subcutaneous furosemide in under 10 seconds, offering a faster and more convenient at-home treatment option for fluid buildup in adults with chronic heart failure or chronic kidney disease.

The application was supported by a study that showed that the treatment was generally well tolerated, with most adverse events limited to mild injection-site reactions.

“By delivering treatment in under 10 seconds, the ReadyFlow Autoinjector has the potential to transform how adults with chronic heart failure or chronic kidney disease manage episodes of fluid buildup—providing faster relief, reducing hospital admissions, and lowering overall healthcare costs,” said CEO Michael Castagna.

Retail Chatter Is Bullish Ahead Of FDA Verdict

While retail sentiment on Stocktwits surrounding MNKD remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours, chatter was largely bullish.

One user expects a positive decision and the stock to jump to $4.20 on Monday.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user highlighted the openings for sales jobs for Furoscix, implying a potential FDA approval.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock is down 30.5% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<