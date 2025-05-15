Analyst recommended a swing trade targeting up to ₹315.65. Traders are advised to enter within the ₹263–₹270 range.

IIFL Capital Services (IIFL Caps) has emerged as a stock to watch, with a bullish technical setup and fresh upward momentum catching the attention of analysts.

The stock has surged 30% in the last one week.

SEBI-registered research analyst Mayank Singh Chandel flagged the stock for its recent breakout potential following a period of consolidation near its long-term support zone — typically a sign of accumulation at lower levels.

A decisive close above a key resistance area has now suggested the potential for a breakout, with bullish momentum supported by a positive Relative Strength Index (RSI) divergence at the support, further strengthening the case for a reversal move.

Chandel noted that the stock is now trading above its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), a signal that supports alignment with a short- to medium-term upward trend.

The RSI stands at 64.69 — suggesting strengthening momentum while remaining shy of overbought territory, which adds weight to the bullish outlook.

The technical formation has opened an opportunity for swing traders looking for medium-term gains.

Chandel recommended a buy within the price range of ₹263.05 to ₹270.05, with a stop-loss at ₹236.75. His target levels are ₹276.20, ₹289.35, and ₹315.65.

However, he cautioned that this trade setup is only valid if the entry price is reached within five trading sessions.

IIFL Capital shares have fallen 16% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<