Analysts noted ICICI Bank's strong retail and rural growth, with Paresh Shah flagging a bullish swing trade setup if ₹1,520 is breached.

ICICI Bank reported a steady performance for the June quarter, with net profit rising 15.5% year-on-year to ₹12,768 crore. Its shares rose over 2% on Monday.

Its net interest income grew to ₹21,635 crore, up 10.6%, while core operating profit rose 13.6% to ₹17,505 crore. The bank also kept its balance sheet strong—capital adequacy stood at 16.97%, and asset quality remained solid with net NPAs holding at just 0.41%.

SEBI-registered analyst Saurabh Sahu said ICICI Bank’s results were “decent and stronger than peers like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank,” both on profitability and asset quality.

He noted that the bank has maintained balanced growth across retail, rural, and business segments, with risk management remaining conservative.

CASA ratio stood at 38.7%, and loan book growth was 12% year-on-year.

Sahu added that provisions increased despite stable NPAs, reflecting a cautious outlook. He also pointed out margin softening, with the net interest margin (NIM) at 4.34%, which he attributed to rising deposit costs and competitive pressures.

On the technical front, Sahu observed that ICICI Bank remains in a strong long-term uptrend, currently consolidating around its all-time highs of ₹1,425–₹1,450.

“Unless ₹1,380 breaks decisively, the uptrend remains intact,” he said, adding that a breakout above ₹1,450 with volumes could lead to further upside.

SEBI-registered analyst Paresh Shah also flagged strong year-on-year growth in key financial metrics.

The return on assets was 2.44%. Asset quality stayed largely stable — gross NPA held steady at 1.67%, and net non-performing assets (NPA) ticked up slightly to 0.41% from 0.39%. Earnings per share stood at ₹19.02, just below ₹19.11 in the previous quarter.

Executive Director Sandeep Batra said India’s macro environment remains resilient and that the bank’s strategy is aligned with the country’s growth story. He also added that asset quality in the unsecured loan segment was stable, while growth in personal loans had moderated.

Shah noted that the stock is holding above key support levels of ₹1,420, ₹1,360, and ₹1,310. Resistance zones are placed at ₹1,460 and ₹1,490, with a breakout above ₹1,520 potentially setting up a move toward ₹1,700+. The relative strength index (RSI) was near 48, and the firm said a positional swing setup is forming.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

ICICI Bank’s stock has risen 13.7% so far in 2025.

