Ichor’s outlook for the first quarter of 2026 caught investors’ attention which analysts termed as ‘strong guidance’.

ICHR projects Q1 2026 revenue to be in the range of $240 million to $260 million, which surpassed analysts’ estimates of $240.1 million, as per data from fiscal.ai.

Company’s CEO said that Early indications of customer demand entering the year provides a first-quarter revenue outlook reflecting solidly upward momentum from Q4’s trough levels.

The company posted a surprise adjusted profit of $0.01 as analysts were expecting a loss of $0.06 per share.

Ichor Holdings’ latest earnings report buoyed Wall Street analysts, sending shares up 35% on Tuesday.

“With Q4 results favorably aligned with our earlier expectations, our focus now shifts to the strengthening demand environment ahead for fiscal 2026,” Phil Barros, Ichor’s CEO, said.

Buoyed Analysts

Needham raised the firm's price target on Ichor Holdings to $48 from $36 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

Oppenheimer analyst Edward Yang raised the firm's price target on Ichor Holdings to $36 from $32 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The firm noted that Ichor had a solid Q4 and continued to rebuild credibility under new CEO Phil Barros.

Q1 Outlook

The company also said its adjusted profit for Q1 2026 is projected to be in the range of $0.08 per share to $0.16 per share, which is comfortably above average Wall Street projection of $0.06 per share.

“Early indications of customer demand entering the year provide us with a first-quarter revenue outlook reflecting solidly upward momentum from Q4’s trough levels. At this time, we expect this upward trend to continue into the second half of the year,” Barros said.

Q4 Earnings

The company reported revenue of $223.6 million, above the mid-point of Ichor’s guidance range which the company communicated in November. It was also above the analyst estimates of $220.84 million, as per data from fiscal.ai.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around ICHR trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have risen 40% over the past 12 months.

