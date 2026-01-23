ImmunityBio stated that it has not yet achieved median survival in patients receiving Anktiva + CAR-NK treatment in the trial.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) shares witnessed a volatile session on Friday morning after the company announced an update in its Phase 2 glioblastoma trial.

ImmunityBio stated that it has not yet achieved median survival in patients receiving Anktiva + CAR-NK treatment in the trial. The company added that patients in this trial “represent a particularly challenging population, having progressed after standard therapies and with severe lymphopenia.”

The Culver City, California-based immunotherapy company stated that as of Jan. 22, 2026, it had enrolled 23 patients in the Phase 2 glioblastoma trial. ImmunityBio stated that four deaths have been reported so far, while 14 patients have evaluable clinical data.

Survival Profile Warrants Follow-Up

ImmunityBio cited Simon Khagi, Medical Director of Neuro Oncology at the Hoag Family Cancer Institute, who said that the median overall survival for patients with recurrent glioblastoma is approximately six to nine months. He noted that outcomes beyond this are uncommon.

“The median follow-up is 6 months in the evaluable cohort. All four deaths to date occurred within the evaluable cohort, and median overall survival has not yet been reached,” the company said.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, ImmunityBio’s founder, stated that the survival profile warrants a follow-up given that the median overall survival has not been reached.

Lymphopenia Reversal Achieved

ImmunityBio stated that following the treatment received by patients in its trial, the severe lymphopenia has been reversed in those who had recurrent glioblastoma.

Lymphopenia is a condition in which a patient has a lower-than-normal level of lymphocytes in their blood. Lymphocytes are white blood cells that help protect against infection, and having too few of them can increase the risk of getting sick.

ImmunityBio added that, in cases of lymphopenia, survival extended beyond 12 months from the time of documented disease progression.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around ImmunityBio was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

One Stocktwits user recommended investors buy and hold the stock.

IBRX stock is up 269% year-to-date and 134% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<