Patrick Soon Shiong, ImmunityBio’s founder, took to X on Saturday to clarify what the update signified.

Shiong added that “median overall survival” is a scientific endpoint that is used to measure survival, which currently stands at six months for patients with brain tumors.

Explaining what this means, he said that half of the patients at this stage do not survive beyond six months.

The Culver City, California-based immunotherapy company stated in an update on Friday that it had not yet achieved median survival among patients receiving Anktiva + CAR-NK in the trial.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) shares were up more than 5% in Monday’s pre-market trade after a volatile session on Friday following the company’s Phase 2 glioblastoma trial update.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Culver City, California-based immunotherapy company stated in an update on Friday that it had not yet achieved median survival among patients receiving Anktiva + CAR-NK in the trial. The company said that as of Jan. 22, 2026, it had enrolled 23 patients in the Phase 2 glioblastoma trial, of which four deaths have been reported so far, while 14 patients have evaluable clinical data.

ImmunityBio Founder Issues Clarification

However, Patrick Soon Shiong, ImmunityBio’s founder, took to X on Saturday to clarify what the update signified.

“The fact that we have patients alive still at 12 months and that the ‘median has NOT YET been reached’ IS a positive and promising finding to date with our chemo free treatment in which patients have failed current standards of care,” he said.

He added that “median overall survival” is a scientific endpoint that is used to measure survival, which currently stands at six months for patients with brain tumors. Explaining what this means, he said that half of the patients at this stage do not survive beyond the timeframe of six months or longer.

Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong's post on X | @DrPatrick/X

How Stocktwits Users Reacted

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around ImmunityBio was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

One bullish user said that they believe IBRX should trade at a market capitalization of $10 billion, while adding that ImmunityBio represents a “complete shift in standard of care of cancer.” The company’s current market capitalization is $6.35 billion.

Another user wondered why any investor would not hold the IBRX stock with “so many approvals on the horizon.”

IBRX stock is up 226% year-to-date and 107% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<