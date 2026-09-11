A new patent application covers using Anktiva to restore immune cells depleted by cancer treatments.

The filing proposes combining Anktiva with checkpoint inhibitors, cancer vaccines and engineered NK cells.

Lung-cancer data showed median survival of 21.1 months with mild lymphopenia versus 11.5 months with severe lymphopenia.

ImmunityBio will attend the World Conference on Lung Cancer from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15 and the H.C. Wainwright conference from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16.

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) are heading toward their steepest weekly decline since July as investors weigh a newly published patent application outlining broader potential uses for Anktiva ahead of a major global lung-cancer conference.

IBRX stock fell 4.2% to $7.72 on Thursday, extending its weekly decline to about 4%.

IBRX Patent Targets Lymphocyte Rescue

The application, published Thursday, names ImmunityBio founder Patrick Soon-Shiong and Adrian Rice as inventors. Rice is a longtime inventor on patents associated with ImmunityBio and its predecessor companies, including NantCell and Etubics. The filing covers methods using Anktiva, or N-803, to restore immune cells depleted by chemotherapy, radiation and checkpoint inhibitors.

ImmunityBio envisions combining Anktiva with checkpoint inhibitors, cancer vaccines and engineered NK cells, potentially allowing patients to remain on earlier therapies despite treatment-induced lymphopenia. “As such, even failed treatments can be continued,” the filing said.

Combined Phase 2 data from 98 non-small cell lung cancer patients showed that those with less severe lymphocyte depletion had a median survival of 21.1 months, compared with 11.5 months for patients with more severe depletion. The filing cited about seven months as a historical benchmark for Docetaxel, a chemotherapy drug used to treat lung and several other cancers.

In the Quilt-88 pancreatic cancer study, median survival reached 5.8 months, compared with a historical estimate of two to three months. Survival rose to 7.9 months among patients whose lymphocyte levels recovered to at least 1,000 cells per microliter and who remained on treatment beyond five cycles.

Separately, Soon-Shiong has recently highlighted intellectual property developed across his Nant-affiliated companies. He said NantOmics’ decade-long work identifying personalized tumor mutations had generated “tons of IP claims,” calling it “a decade of work coming to fruition.”

ImmunityBio Prepares For Global Cancer Events

The filing comes ahead of ImmunityBio’s appearance at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Seoul from Sept.12 through Sept.15. The company will also attend the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York from Sept.14 through Sept.16.

Last month, Soon-Shiong said it was planning a trial combining Novartis’ Pluvicto with an IL-15-based treatment. Although Pluvicto directs radiation toward cancer cells, treatment can still deplete natural killer and T cells, which Anktiva’s proposed lymphocyte-rescue strategy seeks to address.

Soon-Shiong said radioisotope cancer therapy is “about to explode,” but did not confirm whether the proposed study would use Anktiva or disclose its timing and design.

Anktiva is approved or authorized across 34 countries. The FDA is also reviewing an application to expand its U.S. bladder-cancer label to papillary-only patients, with a decision expected by Jan.6, 2027.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About IBRX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IBRX has been ‘bearish’ over the past week amid ‘low’ message volume.

IBRX sentiment and message volume as of September 11 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$IBRX I think there is a fair chance that the FDA will make an announcement in favor of IB before the mid-terms. I base this idea on what is likely to happen at the many conferences in September especially the Saudi.”

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Another user said, “$IBRX don't get disheartened by intraday swings. Ibrx is a disruptor, and the bottom line is Anktiva and the continued research/work Immunitybio is doing threatens massive revenue streams to established pharma players.”

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IBRX stock has surged 200% over the past year.

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