Founder Patrick Soon-Shiong said sepsis trials would begin soon in the U.S. and Europe.

The Phase 2 study will test Anktiva in about 50 adults, assessing deaths within 28 days.

Anktiva’s bladder cancer approval expanded in October to include BCG-unresponsive, high-grade papillary-only tumors.

ImmunityBio is planning a year-end FDA filing to bring Anktiva to bladder cancer patients earlier in treatment.

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) are headed for their worst week in nearly two years, but retail investors see a potential opening for Big Pharma interest if its bladder cancer drug Anktiva succeeds in a newly authorized sepsis trial.

IBRX stock fell over 1% on Wednesday to $6.67, with shares down 27% for the week.

IBRX Founder Flags Anktiva’s Next Frontier

“Sepsis trial authorized!” ImmunityBio founder Patrick Soon-Shiong said on X. “Trials will be starting soon in USA and Europe.” Researchers will test whether stimulating natural killer cells and T cells can help patients with sepsis whose infection-fighting immune cells have been depleted.

In another post about his Stanford presentation, he hinted at wider possibilities. “Presenting at Stanford today. This cytokine with the potential to be the next evolution from checkpoints,” he said.

IL-15 helps T cells, which fight infections and cancer, grow and multiply. Soon-Shiong pointed to possible uses in sepsis and lymphopenia, a shortage of certain white blood cells that affects an estimated 54 million U.S. adults. He also raised the possibility of cancer vaccines for people with Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition that increases cancer risk.

Anktiva Faces A Survival Test In Sepsis

Sepsis is a life-threatening response to infection that can cause organs to fail. About 1.7 million U.S. adults develop it annually, with at least 350,000 dying in hospital or being discharged to hospice, according to the CDC.

Anktiva stimulates natural killer cells and certain T cells that help fight infection. Researchers will test whether it improves survival in critically ill patients whose immune-cell counts remain low. The Phase 2 trial will randomly assign about 50 adults to Anktiva injections plus standard care or standard care alone. Researchers will measure deaths within 28 days and follow patients for 90 days.

Bladder Cancer Expansion Faces A Sales Slowdown

Anktiva won its first FDA approval in April 2024 alongside BCG for certain bladder cancers that persisted or returned after BCG treatment. Both are given directly into the bladder. In the 77-patient study behind the approval, 62% had no detectable cancer after treatment. Among responders, 58% maintained that response for at least a year. FDA approval

The FDA widened that approval in October 2026 to include high-grade papillary-only tumors that had not responded to BCG and had not invaded the bladder muscle.

Sales, however, lost momentum in the third quarter. Net product revenue rose 53% from a year ago, but slipped about 4% from the previous quarter, ending eight straight quarters of sequential growth.

ImmunityBio’s next push could bring Anktiva earlier into treatment. The combination met the main goal of its Quilt-2.005 trial in patients who had never received BCG, and the company plans to seek expanded FDA approval by year-end.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About IBRX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IBRX jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ levels a week ago amid ‘high’ message volume.

IBRX sentiment and message volume as of November 12 | Source: Stocktwits

One user asked whether success in sepsis could attract investors and large drugmakers, saying, “IF primary endpoints are met, we could see a frenzy of interest in IBRX flagship drug.”

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Another user said that a survival benefit in even a small Phase 2 study could draw pharma companies’ attention.

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Others questioned the immediate benefit for shareholders, with one saying, “sepsis is meaningful for patients, but meaningless for stock price.”

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IBRX stock has surged 237% year-to-date.

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