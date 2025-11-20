The companies stated that they plan to explore scaling large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers.

International Business Machines (IBM) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) announced a collaboration on the groundwork for networked distributed quantum computing on Thursday, with plans to realize it by the early 2030s.

The companies stated that they plan to explore scaling large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers and are working to address fundamental challenges towards a quantum computing internet.

Within five years, IBM and Cisco will aim to demonstrate the first proof-of-concept for a network combining individual, large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers, enabling them to work together to run computations over tens to hundreds of thousands of qubits.

