Shares of Hyperscale Data (GPUS) surged more than 450% in midday trading Monday after the company reported preliminary first-quarter revenue above $25 million and issued a bullish outlook for the year.

The stock jumped from $3.17 at the open to an intraday high of $8.48, marking the largest one-day percentage gain in its nearly 30-year history.

Hyperscale Data, a micro-cap firm undergoing a strategic overhaul, now expects full-year 2025 revenue to come between $115 million and $125 million.

CEO William B. Horne said the year began with growth across several core business segments.

While the company cited year-over-year gains at subsidiaries, including Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Circle 8 Crane Services, and TurnOnGreen, it did not disclose detailed financial figures for each.

The company also reported a non-recurring gain of approximately $9.7 million in the quarter, driven by the deconsolidation of Avalanche International.

Hyperscale is amid a pivot toward artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

The company is divesting non-core businesses and repurposing its Michigan facility into an AI-focused data center.

It expects to complete the spin-off of Ault Capital Group by Dec. 31, 2025. Until then, it will continue to operate across sectors such as real estate, equipment rental, and fintech, while maintaining limited exposure to digital asset mining.

Its Sentinum subsidiary mined approximately 56 Bitcoin (BTC) in the first quarter of 2025, bringing its cumulative total since March 2021 to 3,061 BTC.

Following Monday’s surge, Hyperscale Data’s stock is up 42% year-to-date, with a modest 12-month gain of 2%.

