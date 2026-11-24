KeyBanc said Humana’s valuation is attractive following the recent selloff over Medicare policy concerns

The firm upgraded Humana to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Sector Weight’ and set a price target of $500, according to Investing.com.

KeyBanc expects proposed CMS audit rules to be softened and Medicare for All unlikely to materialize.

The firm sees Humana’s scheduled December 10 investor update as a potential positive catalyst.

Humana (HUM) received a bullish endorsement from KeyBanc on Tuesday, with the Wall Street firm betting that higher Medicare Advantage membership, improved ratings and operational efficiencies will help the health insurer surpass its full-year 2028 earnings target.

The firm upgraded Humana to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Sector Weight’ and set a price target of $500, implying an upside of about 30% from its last closing price, according to Investing.com.

HUM shares were trading 1.5% higher at the time of writing.

Keybanc Sees Attractive Valuation After Recent Selloff

KeyBanc expects Humana to exceed its FY2028 earnings target of about $40 per share and sees the company’s scheduled December 10 investor update as a potential positive catalyst. According to Fiscal.ai, Humana’s FY28 earnings per share is expected to be $37.8, more than double the FY2027 estimates.

KeyBanc said Humana’s valuation is attractive following the recent selloff over Medicare policy concerns. Humana shares have fallen nearly 17% since November 16 amid concerns over proposed changes to Medicare Advantage, a government-funded health insurance program administered by private insurers.

Humana Expected To Overcome Potential Policy Headwinds

Last week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed expanding insurance audits to recover improper payments dating back to 2018. The proposed rule aims to improve oversight and the ability to prevent, identify, and address fraud, waste, and abuse across Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and the Health Insurance Marketplace.

The agency also proposed overhauling its Star Ratings system, potentially making it harder for insurers to qualify for government bonus payments. Renewed calls for Medicare for All, which could significantly reduce the role of private health insurers, also added to the challenges.

However, KeyBanc expects the proposed audit rules to be softened, Medicare for All unlikely to materialize, and Humana to perform well under the revised Star Ratings framework for the 2031 bonus year.

Improving Medicare Ratings Support Earnings Recovery

In October, Humana announced that 95% of its Medicare Advantage members were in plans rated four stars or higher for 2027, compared with just 20% for 2026. The improved ratings are expected to boost government bonus payments in 2028.

Earlier this month, Humana reported a 26.1% increase in third-quarter (Q3) revenue to $41.16 billion, beating Street estimates of $40.89 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. However, the company posted a loss of $0.70 per share, compared with earnings of $3.24 per share a year earlier.

Despite a weaker bottom line, Humana raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to at least $9.50 from $9.

Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’ On HUM

Retail sentiment surrounding HUM on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid a 733% surge in message volumes.

One user said a “lot of bad news” is already priced in.

View this Stocktwits post

HUM shares have seen strong buying interest so far in 2026, gaining more than 45%.

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