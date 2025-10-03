The firm also stated that its preliminary 2026 Medicare Advantage Star Ratings align with the assumptions in its financial planning, and as a result, there is no change to the incremental earnings potential for 2025 to 2028.

Shares of Humana (HUM) rose 3% on Thursday afternoon after the company affirmed its full-year earnings per share guidance provided in July.

The insurer stated that it expects adjusted earnings per common share of $17 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2025, and diluted earnings per share of $13.77.

The firm also stated that its preliminary 2026 Medicare Advantage (MA) Star Ratings align with the assumptions in its financial planning. As a result, there is no change to the incremental earnings potential for 2025 to 2028. The ratings data provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was inadvertently accessible on CMS Plan Finder for a brief period on Oct. 1, 2025, the company stated.

CMS assigns a star rating to Medicare Advantage plans, ranging from one to five, with five being the highest rating. Beneficiaries can use this data to help choose plans, and insurance companies can receive government bonus payments for higher ratings.

Humana has about 20% of its members currently enrolled in Medicare plans rated four stars and above for 2026, and 14% of members in 4.5-star plans for 2026, it said.

“Based on all information available to date, the company remains confident in its 2026 Individual MA pricing and benefit design, including the expectation that it will double individual MA pre-tax margin in 2026 (excluding Stars), and believes it is positioned to return to membership growth in 2026,” the firm said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HUM stock rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

HUM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 02, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user reported selling their holdings in Humana, citing excessive volatility.

HUM stock has risen 3% over the past 12 months.

