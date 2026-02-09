The company stated that its product, Symvess, is the only human-derived bioengineered blood vessel approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) on Monday announced that the recently adopted FY2026 U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Appropriations Act includes funding for the procurement of bioengineered blood vessels.

The company stated that the DOD funding is intended to support the evaluation and incorporation of biologic vascular repair technologies for warfighters with traumatic vascular injuries.

Humacyte stated that its product, Symvess, is the only human-derived bioengineered blood vessel approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Humacyte shares were up nearly 12% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

