The company’s partnerships with eight quantum computing firms aim to build hybrid quantum-supercomputing platforms.

HPE said it is partnering with Intel, Rigetti and six other quantum technology firms to build a hybrid quantum-supercomputing platform.

The proposed framework will combine quantum, AI and high-performance computing systems.

The initiative aims to ramp up real-world quantum applications.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s stock is heading toward its fourth straight month of gains as the company deepens partnerships across the quantum computing industry, seeking to bridge emerging quantum technologies with its supercomputing platforms.

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HPE Expands Partnership For Quantum Computing

On Monday, HPE said it is working with Intel Corp. (INTC), IQM, Qblox, Quantinuum, QuEra Computing, Quantum Machines, Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and Riverlane to build a hybrid quantum-supercomputing framework.

The initiative is designed to support the development of future hybrid computing environments capable of tackling highly complex scientific, industrial and national security challenges.

HPE said the expanded partnerships will help create integrated platforms that combine quantum processors, error-correction technologies and control systems with high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The effort aims to ramp up the development of practical applications that use both classical and quantum computing resources. The planned framework will support testing, software compatibility and performance evaluation across a range of computing environments.

HPE stock edged 0.1% lower overnight ahead of Tuesday.

HPE To Use Multiple Quantum Technologies

HPE's initiative covers several types of quantum computing technologies, including superconducting, neutral atom, ion trap and silicon spin systems. The company believes combining quantum computing with existing high-performance computing and AI tools can create more powerful computing platforms.

The strategy seeks to bridge emerging quantum technologies with existing large-scale computing environments rather than treating them as separate systems.

“By bringing supercomputing and quantum technologies together in a hybrid platform, we will accelerate the transition from research to real-world application,” said Trish Damkroger, senior vice president and general manager, HPC & AI Infrastructure Solutions at HPE.

HPE has been one of the best-performing stocks of 2026, with its share price more than doubling this year as investors see the company benefiting from growing demand for AI infrastructure.

The stock gained further momentum after the company delivered a stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter performance and raised its long-term financial outlook.

HPE's Cloud and AI segment generated $7.7 billion in revenue during Q2, up 22.8% year-on-year.

HPE Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with a 385% increase in message volume over 24 hours.

A user said, “$HPE is quietly building one of the most interesting “next-gen compute” stacks in the market right now,” and added that the initiative marks an early step toward combining AI, quantum computing, and classical computing into a single, integrated computing platform.

Another user said, “got a feeling this is about to make a big move to the upside.”

HPE stock has gained over 168% in the last 12 months.

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