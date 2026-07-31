Wall Street offered mixed views on Apple’s outlook after earnings, while Stocktwits retail traders largely shrugged off the selloff and stayed bullish.

Wall Street remains split on whether near-term headwinds outweigh Apple’s longer-term growth prospects.

Supply constraints, rising memory costs, and margin pressure emerged as the biggest risks cited by analysts.

Stocktwits retail sentiment improved to ‘bullish’ in the last 24 hours, as many traders viewed the post-earnings decline as a buying opportunity rather than a reason to turn bearish.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares fell nearly 10% during Friday afternoon trading after the company’s weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue guidance left Wall Street analysts divided on the stock’s near-term outlook. While several firms pointed to supply constraints and margin pressures as key headwinds, others remained constructive on Apple’s long-term demand story.

Meanwhile, Stocktwits retail traders turned bullish despite the post-earnings selloff.

AAPL’s Long-Term Story Wins Over Some Analysts

TD Cowen: The firm raised its price target on Apple to $400 from $350, implying nearly 20% upside from Thursday’s close, and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. TD Cowen said wafer supply constraints and cost inflation, excluding memory, remain near-term headwinds. But the firm expects product price increases across the iPad, Mac and future iPhones, along with the transition to 2nm chips, to partly offset those pressures in the coming quarters, according to TheFly.

Wells Fargo: It lifted its price target to $350 from $310 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating. The new target points to about 5% upside from Thursday's close. The firm said the weaker fourth-quarter guidance reflects component constraints and inflation pressures, with investors now likely to focus on first-quarter 2027 gross margins, the iPhone 18 pricing strategy and Services growth.

Some Brokerages Turned Cautious

Morgan Stanley: The brokerage lowered its price target to $360 from $364 while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating, citing strong product demand but adding that supply constraints are limiting September-quarter growth. The firm also flagged memory inflation ahead of potential iPhone price increases as a source of additional margin pressure and said the stock could see “some softness until new catalysts are nearer.” Morgan Stanley’s revised target represents about 8% upside from Thursday’s close.

JPMorgan: The firm trimmed its price target to $340 from $345, implying an upside of around 2%, while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating. JPMorgan said Apple’s fiscal third-quarter results reinforced its view that the current product cycle has more momentum than investors anticipated, driven by both iPhone 17 and Mac demand. However, it added that supply constraints and higher memory costs are offsetting the positive demand narrative.

UBS: UBS reiterated a ‘Neutral’ rating and a $296 price target, which suggests about 11% downside from Thursday’s close. The brokerage said Apple delivered an in-line quarter, with solid iPhone demand offset by weaker Services growth. It added that tougher comparisons, margin pressure and limited AI positioning could cap further upside.

AAPL Stock: Stocktwits Retail Traders Call Selloff An Opportunity

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on Apple improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘high’ at the time of writing. Over the past seven days, message volume surged 957%, while the stock’s watcher base increased 0.2%.

Despite the selloff following Apple’s softer guidance and supply chain concerns, many retail traders viewed the decline as a buying opportunity.

One bullish trader said Apple “delivered a record June quarter” but weaker revenue guidance, tighter supply and a Services miss had turned the results into a “sell-the-news event.”

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Another retail trader called the decline a “massive overreaction” and a buying opportunity, stating that weaker Services revenue was not surprising given the higher cost of living and that the stock would “be back to ripping” once those pressures eased.

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One more retail trader said investors should buy Apple if they have the chance to purchase the stock at a 10% discount, calling it “an incredible opportunity.”

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AAPL shares remain up nearly 11% year-to-date despite Friday’s sharp decline.

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