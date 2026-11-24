Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) capped a record fiscal year with a 50% jump in fourth-quarter revenue driven by booming artificial intelligence infrastructure demand.

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue climbed 50% year-over-year to $14.5 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $14.3 billion.

HPE projected Q1 revenue outlook between $14 billion to $14.6 billion, marginally lower than the highest Wall Street estimates of $14.7 billion.

The cloud infrastructure firm lifted its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to as high as $63.1 billion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and profit that surpassed Wall Street expectations on Monday, however, its share price slipped after-hours as its Q1 FY27 outlook fell short of the rosiest of Wall Street expectations.

For the quarter ended October 31, the Houston-based technology company posted revenue of $14.5 billion, up 50% from the same period a year earlier and ahead of the $14.3 billion average forecast from analysts polled by Fiscal.ai.

The cloud infrastructure firm reported earnings of $1.43 per share, beating the consensus projection of $1.28 a share. “We are now a fundamentally different company, with greater earnings power, a stronger competitive position, and a portfolio built to capitalize on the next phase of AI,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE.

AI Servers And Juniper Integration Drive Growth

HPE’s rapid expansion was anchored by its Cloud & AI division, where quarterly revenue jumped 68.6% year-over-year to $11.3 billion and operating margins nearly doubled to 18.4% from 9.3%.

Within that unit, server revenue soared 94.7% to $8.8 billion on the back of demand for systems powered by Nvidia Corp.(NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(AMD) processors, while storage revenue rose 33.8% to $1.5 billion.

The company’s networking segment, bolstered by its integration of Juniper Networks, generated $3.1 billion in revenue, representing a 12.3% increase over the prior year with an operating profit margin of 22.1%.

HPE Fiscal 2027 Earnings Guidance

HPE now projects fiscal 2027 revenue growth of 27% to 35% with revenues reaching as high as $63.1 billion, beating analyst expectations of $55.05 billion. Full-year adjusted earnings are projected to reach up to $5.35 per share.

For the current fiscal first quarter ending in January, HPE forecast revenue between $14 billion and $14.6 billion. While the bottom-line guidance comfortably exceeded Wall Street’s average estimate of $1.08 per share, the top-line range fell just shy of the most bullish analyst projections of $14.7 billion, tempering investor enthusiasm.

HPE Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

“Great call, great earnings, great guidance,” a user commented.

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HPE stock has surged 98% year-to-date.

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