Lutnick highlighted the perseverance of U.S.-EU cooperation amid recent headlines and political debates surrounding trade relations.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday underscored the United States’ ongoing commitment to its trans-Atlantic economic partnership in a post on the social platform X.

Trans-Atlantic Trade Bid

In a post on X, Lutnick reiterated that Washington intends to carry forward work on a comprehensive trade agreement with the European Union that could deepen economic ties and streamline cross-border commerce.