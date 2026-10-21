Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Robinhood with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $135 price target.

Rosenblatt said Robinhood has now become a full financial platform.

JPMorgan also raised its price target on Robinhood to $115 from $103 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating after updating its model.

Robinhood is slated to report Q3 earnings on Oct. 27.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares edged up 1.5% in overnight trading late Tuesday as markets look ahead to the company's third-quarter results next week.

Meanwhile, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Robinhood with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $135 price target, implying more than 37% upside from the stock’s last close.

Target Rationale On HOOD Stock

According to The Fly, Rosenblatt said few companies can claim to have changed an entire industry, but noted that Robinhood, which started as a commission-free trading app, has now become a full financial platform.

The analyst said that the market still underappreciates how much Robinhood’s story has matured. Robinhood’s core brokerage keeps taking share even at massive scale, and Pattern Day Trading reform removes a key constraint on its most valuable customers, the firm added.

Robinhood Goes Full Throttle On All-In-One Financial App

At the HOOD Summit in September, the brokerage firm unveiled multiple new platform features and offerings, including round-the-clock U.S. stock trading, including on weekends, access to AI trading agents, and trading on certain corporate earnings metrics through its prediction markets.

Robinhood's equity notional trading volume was about $267 billion through Sept. 24, with roughly 234 million options contracts traded. Options Contracts Traded were roughly 234 million.

Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were about $17 billion, including Robinhood app notional volumes of about $7 billion and Bitstamp Notional Volumes of roughly $10 billion. Event Contracts Traded were approximately 4.4 billion.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan raised its price target on Robinhood to $115 from $103 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating after updating its model.

What Does Retail Think About HOOD Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for HOOD stock improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over 24 hours amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

One user said, “$HOOD it’s the meta of the brokerages this is a sure winner.”

Another user said, “$HOOD I get it traders (gamblers) will be traders. BUT Wealth is built betting big on great companies. Big concentrated bets. Make no mistake. This is one of those companies that will change your and your family’s life.”

However, another user said, “$HOOD $72 after earnings. I just bought a ton of puts. This can never go up LOL!”

Robinhood is slated to report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27.

HOOD stock is down more than 13% in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<