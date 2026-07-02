Robinhood Markets Inc. is expanding internationally, launching non-crypto perpetual futures in Europe and planning to roll out cryptocurrency trading in the United Kingdom.

Eligible European investors can now trade perpetual futures tied to traditional assets like commodities, ETFs and foreign exchange with up to 10x leverage.

Robinhood is preparing a looming launch for cryptocurrency trading in the U.K. while officially opening services to Canadian residents following its acquisition of WonderFi.

Alongside global updates, the broker introduced "Robinhood Earn," a decentralized stablecoin lending product for eligible U.S. users.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares jumped 8.4% on Wednesday. The company announced a sweeping international expansion, introducing traditional asset derivatives to European investors and detailing imminent plans to launch cryptocurrency trading in the United Kingdom.

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The California-headquartered brokerage firm is moving to transform its platform into an all-in-one global investing ecosystem, seeking to reduce its historical reliance on volatile U.S. retail trading volumes.

HOOD stock ended Wednesday at its highest level since January this year, but slipped marginally in after-hours trading.

HOOD Stock: Expands European Footprint, Plans To Enter UK Crypto

In a major structural shift for its European business, Robinhood is expanding its perpetual futures offerings beyond cryptocurrencies. Eligible investors across 30 European countries will gain access to perpetual contracts—derivatives with no expiration date that trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The newly introduced contracts will track traditional financial assets, including gold, silver, crude oil, the euro-dollar currency pair, and major exchange-traded funds like the QQQ. The instruments will feature leverage of up to 10 times, allowing advanced traders to amplify their market exposure.

Perpetual futures have long been a core pillar of digital asset markets, but brokers are increasingly adapting the technology to offer round-the-clock liquidity for traditional commodities and equities.

Alongside the European derivatives push, Robinhood executives revealed at an event in London that the company is planning a near-term rollout of digital asset trading for consumers in the U.K. The move marks a renewed effort to capture the British retail market after previous brokerage initiatives in the region were delayed.

Expands Asian And Canadian Exposure

The company officially entered the Canadian market, providing residents with access to Robinhood's crypto services, made possible by the company's recent $180 million acquisition of the digital asset platform WonderFi.

Further expanding its regulatory reach into Asia, Robinhood also confirmed it has secured a capital markets services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, a critical precursor to offering localized brokerage services in the future.

Launches Robinhood Earn For US Markets

The company introduced "Robinhood Earn," an on-chain, decentralized lending protocol integrated directly into its primary self-custody wallet app for eligible U.S. customers.

The feature allows users to lend the dollar-backed stablecoin USDG to earn an estimated 7% annualized return. To assuage security concerns surrounding decentralized finance, Robinhood noted that the product includes dedicated insurance policies brokered through Lloyd’s of London to cover potential losses resulting from smart-contract exploits or cyberattacks.

HOOD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock gained 53% from the previous session and has jumped 70% over the past week.

One user highlighted that the updates seem like a complete platform overhaul.

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HOOD Stock has lost 7% year-to-date. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), Vanguard Mid-cap ETF (VO) and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) are among the ETF where HOOD is among the top holdings.

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