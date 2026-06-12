A new research note, authored by Artemis and North Island Ventures, said that Robinhood is evolving into a "financial super-app," especially for the younger generations.

According to the report, Robinhood's median customer is 35 years old, and all of them are expected to inherit trillions of dollars from Baby Boomers over the coming decades.

The analysts said that Robinhood has the product suite needed to capture that capital, especially highlighting the potential of Robinhood Gold.

The analysts also see upcoming mega-cap IPOs as a potential catalyst for platform engagement, including the historic SpaceX IPO.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) surged nearly 7% on Thursday and continued to climb in the overnight trading session amid a series of positive catalysts, including fresh analyst notes.

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A new research note, jointly authored by digital finance research firm Artemis and investment firm North Island Ventures, said that the firm is evolving into a "financial super-app," especially for the younger generations, positioning it to benefit from one of the largest wealth transfers in U.S. history.

Meanwhile, Needham raised the price target on Robinhood to $97 from $85 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The brokerage company is also gaining traction ahead of the blockbuster SpaceX debut on public markets slated for Friday.

Robinhood: Generational Wealth Shift Benefactor

The report said that Robinhood is positioned to be the winner in retail finance and to benefit from a massive intergenerational wealth transfer through products like Robinhood Gold and prediction markets, which could drive recurring revenue, customer asset growth, and long-term engagement.

According to the report, Robinhood's median customer is just 35 years old, placing it squarely among Millennials and Gen Z investors who are expected to inherit trillions of dollars from Baby Boomers over the coming decades.

The analysts said that Robinhood now has the product suite needed to capture that capital, spanning investing, retirement accounts, savings products, spending tools, and speculative assets.

A key component of that thesis is Robinhood Gold, the company's premium subscription service. "Robinhood Gold is, in our view, poised to become the Amazon Prime of retail finance," the report said.

Gold subscribers grew from 1.14 million at the end of 2022 to 4.34 million in the first quarter of 2026. The analysts highlighted the mix, noting that while Gold subscribers account for about 16% of funded accounts, they hold about 79% of assets on the platform.

“They are the asset compounders,” the note said. “As Gold penetration rises, every metric that compounds — ARPU, net deposits, retention, gross margin — moves with it.”

Prediction Markets Boost

The note also highlighted prediction markets as one of Robinhood's fastest-growing businesses. The analysts noted that the company's event contract volume surged from $300 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $8.8 billion in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of nearly 30-fold in four quarters.

"We treat prediction markets as a new asset class — like spot crypto in 2017 or zero-commission equity trading in 2014," the report stated.

The analysts said that they believe Robinhood's 27 million funded accounts and roughly 13 million monthly active users give it a major distribution advantage over competitors such as Kalshi and Polymarket.

Mega IPOs Boost: SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic

The blockbuster IPO is priced at $135 per share, offering 555.6 million shares of Class A common stock, according to a prospectus filed with the SEC on Thursday. The filing revealed that the IPO has raised about $75 billion, making it the largest IPO in history by a significant margin.

Potential future offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic could also drive increased participation from retail investors. “The fundraising demand of these companies is unprecedented, and the retail interest appears strong. These IPOs could serve to increase engagement in Robinhood’s platform,” the note said.

HOOD: Needham Optimism

Earlier on Thursday, Needham also raised its price target on HOOD, citing the company's strong May metrics, which showed "material acceleration" across equities and event contracts, according to The Fly.

Robinhood posted strong monthly updates in May, with its platform assets climbing to a record $377 billion at the end of the month, a 48% increase from a year earlier. The company’s trading activity was also strong, with equity trading volume climbing 27% month-over-month and 75% year-over-year, while average daily equity trading volume surged 84% from a year ago. The brokerage firm also posted strong growth in options trading volume, event contracts, and margin balances.

Needham raised its equity and options estimates for Robinhood's second quarter but lowered crypto volume estimates, saying retail investors are deploying capital into AI-driven equity trades while crypto is seeing outflows.

The firm said it continues to view Robinhood as the "farthest along" financial services platform in its pursuit of becoming a "financial super app." Recent volume metrics accelerating reflect a more active trading environment, Needham said.

HOOD: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user said, “Can you imagine the next ER…after World Cup predictions markets as well as the commissions from no PDT…this could be $200 EOY.”

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Another user said, “105 tomorrow. Space x ipo.”

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HOOD shares have dipped nearly 20% so far this year but have gained 23.17% in the last 12 months.

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