The partnership will focus on building scalable, high-performance vehicle solutions for popular GM models, such as Silverado, Sierra, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, and Escalade, as well as the iconic Corvette.

Holley Performance Brands (HLLY) and Callaway Cars on Tuesday announced a partnership to launch a line of performance packages for General Motors’ (GM) trucks and SUVs.

The two companies specialize in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, and their partnership will focus on building scalable, high-performance vehicle solutions for popular GM models, such as Silverado, Sierra, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, and Escalade, as well as the iconic Corvette.

Packages will vary in price, up to premium-level “Pinnacle” versions, Holley Performance said.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.