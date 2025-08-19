Under the plan, BUZZ HPC will provide Bell’s customers with access to Nvidia Corp.’s Ampere, Hopper, and Blackwell GPU arrays connected through Nvidia Quantum‑2 InfiniBand.

BUZZ High Performance Computing (BUZZ HPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE), said on Tuesday it has entered into a preferred partnership with telecommunications provider Bell Canada.

The agreement aims to establish one of Canada’s largest sovereign AI ecosystems under Bell AI Fabric by using BUZZ HPC’s infrastructure.

HIVE Digital Technologies' stock traded over 1% higher on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

HIVE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Aug. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 637% surge in user message count as of Tuesday morning. A Stocktwits user said they added more shares after the news.

Another user lauded the move and called Hive, ‘Canada’s Nvidia’.

BUZZ HPC’s expansive Nvidia-powered computing systems, specifically designed to handle artificial intelligence, machine learning, and scientific workloads, will be connected to Bell AI Fabric’s high-speed fiber network, data centers, and ecosystem of partners.

“Sovereign is the new standard for cloud computing, and this partnership with Bell marks the beginning of a new era for AI innovation in Canada, with NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure deployed domestically and a global footprint serving international customers, we are uniquely positioned to help Canada lead in AI while protecting its digital independence,” said BUZZ HPC’s Executive Chairman, Frank Holmes.

The infrastructure will first deploy five megawatts of GPU capacity in Manitoba later in 2025, with future rollouts planned across Bell AI Fabric sites nationwide.

HIVE Digital stock has lost over 15% in 2025 and over 21% in the last 12 months.

