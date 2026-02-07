The U.S. Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner Martin A Makary announced the agency’s intent to restrict the ingredients used by Hims as alternatives to FDA-approved drugs.

Shares of Hims & Hers (HIMS) plummeted 13% after-hours on Friday after HHS General Counsel Mike Stuart referred the company to the Department of Justice for investigation over potential violations of laws aimed at ensuring safety of drugs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Commissioner Martin A Makary also announced the agency’s intent to restrict the ingredients used by Hims as alternatives to FDA-approved drugs.

The probe comes on the heels of the company launching a compounded version of Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) obesity pill called Wegovy on Thursday.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<