The company unveiled a blood test to detect signals for more than 50 types of cancer.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) came under the spotlight on Wednesday after the company unveiled a blood test to detect signals for more than 50 types of cancer, often before symptoms appear.

Called the Hims & Hers Multi-Cancer Test by Galleri, the test uses the company’s digital platform with GRAIL’s advanced cancer screening technology. The multi-cancer early detection test identifies shared cancer signals, including those for cancers that currently lack recommended screening methods.

“GRAIL believes making validated MCED tests available as a complement to recommended cancer screenings can help to increase cancer detection before cancers spread, improve outcomes, and enable this breakthrough technology to be available to more people,” said Josh Ofman, President at GRAIL.

HIMS was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits while the shares edged 1% lower after the opening bell.

