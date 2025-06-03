The Zava acquisition will enable Hims & Hers to expand its footprint in the U.K. and launch operations in countries such as Germany, France, and Ireland, with other markets expected to follow soon.

Hims & Hers Health announced on Tuesday that it will acquire European telehealth brand Zava as it looks to expand globally.

Hims & Hers’ shares surged more than 15% in Tuesday morning trade.

While the company did not disclose the exact value of the deal, it said that the consideration will be funded 100% in cash. Hims & Hers noted that the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

The Zava acquisition will help the company expand its footprint in the U.K. and launch operations in countries like Germany, France, and Ireland, with other markets expected to follow soon.

It also revealed that Zava has 1.3 million active customers, who ordered 2.3 million consultations in 2024 alone.

Andrew Dudum, founder and CEO of Hims & Hers, underscored that there is universal demand for personalized healthcare.

“By leveraging ZAVA's established European presence, cutting-edge technology, and deep customer understanding, we're poised to fundamentally transform access to care for millions across Europe,” he added.

Zava’s co-founder and CEO, David Meinertz, expressed optimism that this deal would help the company extend access to personalized healthcare to millions more in Europe.

Both Dudum and Meinertz highlighted in a CNBC interview that medicines in Europe are more affordable than in the U.S.

“The ability to bring accessible, personalized treatments to customers overseas may be equal or easier than what we see domestically, just given the pricing and complexities of insurance and [pharmacy benefit managers] and the pricing power that exists here,” said Dudum.

This comes after Hims & Hers raised $1 billion through senior convertible notes in May.

“More than just a raise, it's a clear signal that people believe in what we’re building: a global healthcare platform that’s easy to use, affordable, and built around the individual,” Dudum had earlier said in a post on X.

HIMS stock is up over 158% year-to-date and nearly 203% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<