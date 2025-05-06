A nearly 20-year Amazon veteran, Nader Kabbani said he was drawn to Hims & Hers by its potential to expand access to fast, reliable, and high-quality care.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) has appointed former Amazon (AMZN) executive Nader Kabbani as its Chief Operations Officer as it looks to expand its personalized care platform in the U.S. and abroad.

HIMS stock edged 0.6% lower in morning trade on Monday as the broader market also traded in the red.

Kabbani, who spent nearly two decades at Amazon, will oversee global operations as Hims & Hers seeks to scale its model for delivering accessible and affordable care.

The company said Kabbani’s healthcare logistics and digital infrastructure background positions him to help support the rising service demand.

During his tenure at Amazon, Kabbani led the acquisition of PillPack and the rollout of Amazon Pharmacy. He also played a central role in building logistics systems for Amazon’s consumer businesses, including Amazon Flex, Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Kindle platforms.

Kabbani additionally led Amazon’s global COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force, coordinating vaccinations for over one million employees, contractors, and their families.

After his Amazon stint, Kabbani held senior roles at freight-forwarding startup Flexport and robotics firm Symbotic, where he focused on bringing AI and logistics automation to global retail operations.

“Nader’s experience scaling operations at the highest level makes him uniquely qualified to help us build the future of healthcare,” CEO and founder Andrew Dudum said in a statement.

Kabbani said the company’s consumer-first approach and growing subscriber base offer a rare opportunity to help redefine care delivery. “The potential to scale fast, reliable, high-quality care is what drew me here,” he said.

HIMS stock has gained nearly 65% year-to-date, with gains of more than 244% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

