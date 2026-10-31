Three Federal Reserve officials have endorsed continued interest-rate increases while advocating for a gradual tightening approach to protect the broader economy and financial markets.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan indicated support for a minimum of two additional 25-basis-point rate increases.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and St. Louis Fed's Alberto Musalem emphasized that incremental adjustments help businesses and households adapt smoothly.

The push for tighter policy comes as inflation remains above the central bank's 2% target, accompanied by robust third-quarter economic growth driven by consumer spending and artificial intelligence investments.

Top Federal Reserve officials signaled this week that further interest rate increases will be required to control persistent inflation, though they advocated for a measured pace of tightening to prevent unnecessary disruption to the broader economy.

The public comments from a trio of regional central bank presidents came shortly after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged. The pause follows a September rate hike—the central bank's first rate increase since 2023.

Measured Approach

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan stated during a speech at Davidson College that economic conditions warrant additional monetary tightening.

"It remains clear to me, given the current outlook, that the FOMC needs to implement at least two more 25-basis-point rate increases," Logan said. She noted that skipping a single meeting does not alter the central bank's ultimate destination and argued that a gradual approach allows households, businesses, and financial markets to adjust smoothly.

Other central bank leaders echoed the call for incremental moves. Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin noted in a radio interview that a gradual path remains prudent, while St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem pointed out at a New York event that early, incremental shifts typically cause less disturbance than sudden, drastic changes later.

Financial market futures indicate investors expect the next quarter-point rate hike to occur at the Fed’s final meeting of the year in December, followed by a potential pause in January and another increase in March.

Economic Growth And Inflation Pressures

Calls for monetary tightening come amid stubborn inflation and resilient economic activity. Data released Thursday revealed that the central bank’s primary inflation metric reached 3.6% in September, boosted in part by rebounding crude oil prices. Annual inflation has now remained above the Fed's 2% target for over five years.

Concurrently, third-quarter economic growth accelerated to its fastest rate in a year. Strong consumer demand and substantial corporate investments—particularly within the burgeoning artificial intelligence sector—have buoyed overall expansion.

Barkin noted that a sustained surge in demand would be a key factor compelling policymakers to lean harder on monetary brakes.

Long-Term Outlook

While Fed Chair Kevin Warsh refrained from explicitly laying out his interest rate forecast, he reaffirmed that curbing high inflation remains the central bank's top priority while describing financial conditions as tighter during his October monetary policy speech.

Despite the majority vote to pause rate adjustments at the recent meeting, internal divergence remains. Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissented against the decision to hold rates constant, favoring an immediate second consecutive rate hike instead.

Logan outlined a temporary endpoint for the upcoming cycle, suggesting the Fed should pause after two more quarter-point increases to evaluate economic performance.

"The end goal should be to make policy modestly restrictive so we can sustainably deliver both maximum employment and stable prices," Logan added.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) dropped about 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ eased over 3% on Friday. While retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ for the SPY, it turned ‘bearish’ for the QQQ.

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