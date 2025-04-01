user
High-flying Gorilla Tech Stock In Spotlight After FY24 Revenue Beat, Guidance Reiteration: Retail Mood Flips To Positive

Revenue for the year improved 15.4% year over year (YoY) and exceeded the Finchat-compiled consensus of $71.22 million.

Published: Apr 1, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. (GRRR) slipped in Monday’s after-hours session following the release of above-consensus annual revenue and reiteration of the guidance. .

The U.K.-based company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 and revenue of $74.67 million for 2024. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a loss of $6.06 per share for the year. 

Revenue improved 15.4% year over year (YoY) and exceeded the Finchat-compiled consensus of $71.22 million. 

The adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $21.32 million.

The company ended the year with a cash balance of $37.47 million. It reduced the outstanding debt by $3.67 million from the previous year.

Gorilla Tech provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) solutions focusing on security convergence, network defense, video analytics and big data analytics.

CEO Jay Chandan said, "Our ability to drive strong profitability while expanding our global footprint reflects the relentless execution, innovation and resilience of our team.”

“The figures further demonstrate a much stronger balance sheet overall, with a higher cash balance, lower debt and a restructured and streamlined shareholder structure.”

Gorilla Tech maintained its recently revised 2025 revenue guidance of $100 million to $110 million. The company said it has strong momentum looking into 2026.

“We expect the MOUs and contracts that we have signed in recent months will start to impact revenue significantly in 2026 and 2027, as we move through the Proof-of-Concept phase to definitive agreements,” the company said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Gorilla Tech stock flipped to ‘bullish’ (55/100) at the end of Monday’s session from the ‘bearish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

Screenshot 2025-03-31 at 10.41.45 PM.png GRRR sentiment and message volume as of 10:42 p.m., as of March 31 | source: Stocktwits

It was among the top five trending tickers on Stocktwits late Monday. The company has about 20,000 followers on the platform, underlining the retail interest.

A bullish watcher lauded the company for its execution and predicted the stock hitting $100 by the summer.

Another user said the company is in the right place at the right time and is therefore positioned for expanding profitability in the future.

Gorilla Tech stock fell 2.74% to $28.79 in Monday’s after-hours session. The stock settled the regular session up 18.21% at $29.60.

The stock has soared about 64% this year following a 235% jump in 2024.

