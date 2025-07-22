In a post on X, Ives said Musk is “laser focused” on scaling the Robotaxi effort, which he views as critical to Tesla’s long-term AI strategy.

Tesla (TSLA) investors are bracing for a pivotal earnings report this week, with Wedbush analyst Dan Ives describing Elon Musk as a “wartime CEO” who is sharply focused on high-stakes initiatives.

Tesla’s stock edged 0.16% higher in pre-market trade on Tuesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the EV maker improved to ‘bullish’ territory from ‘neutral’ a day before. However, chatter remained subdued at ‘low’ levels.

At the center of investor attention ahead of Wednesday’s earnings is Tesla’s push into autonomous vehicles, with a Robotaxi rollout underway in Austin and plans to expand to additional cities.

In a post on X, Ives said Musk is "laser focused" on scaling the Robotaxi effort, which he views as critical to Tesla's long-term AI strategy. The company is also working to stabilize demand after a rocky first half of the year marked by price cuts and increased competition.

“Front and center are the AI endeavors, along with stabilizing demand,” he wrote.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives comments on Tesla ahead of Q2 earnings. | Source: @DivesTech/X

