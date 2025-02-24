Hawaiian Electric Q4 Earnings Miss On Higher Expenses Sends Stock Sliding: Retail’s Divided

Operational expenses rose during the quarter and fiscal year 2024, weighing on the company’s net income throughout the year. Some of these expenses were related to prevention measures established by the company in light of the Maui wildfires in 2023.

Hawaiian Electric Q4 Earnings Miss On Higher Expenses Sends Stock Sliding: Retail’s Divided
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) fell 2.7% in after-market hours on Friday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings missed Wall Street estimates by a considerable margin.

Hawaiian Electric posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 in Q4, in a quarter marred by a surge in operational expenses and a loss on the sale of one of its investments. Wall Street had estimated an EPS of $0.34.

The utility company’s revenue also fell during the quarter, falling to $799.18 million from $853.42 million a year ago.

For 2024, Hawaiian Electric’s EPS stood at $0.98, falling from $1.38 a year ago. Data from FinChat shows the company was expected to post an EPS of $1.74 in 2024.

Operational expenses rose during the quarter and fiscal year 2024, affecting the company’s net income throughout the year.

Some of these expenses were related to prevention measures established by the company in light of the Maui wildfires in 2023. The company has also made progress in the tort litigations brought against it, noting that it has reached definitive settlement agreements.

According to The Fly, analysts at Jefferies called the Supreme Court’s decision in the wildfire case a “win” for Hawaiian Electric, noting that it improves visibility in finalizing the $4 billion settlement.

The brokerage maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock, with a price target of $10 – nearly 5% lower than HE’s closing price on Friday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Hawaiian Electric stock showed caution among investors – it hovered in the ‘neutral’ (45/100) territory, even as message volume was at ‘high’ levels.

HE retail sentiment.jpg HE sentiment and message volume February 23, 2025, as of 9:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Hawaiian Electric’s stock has declined over 7.5% in the past six months, but its one-year returns are worse, with a fall of over 15%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Top 5 Biotech Stocks That Saw Biggest Retail Following Jump Last Week

Top 5 Biotech Stocks That Saw Biggest Retail Following Jump Last Week

Berkshire Hathaway In Spotlight As Cash Pile Rises To Record $334.2 B, Retail Ponders Buffett’s Next Move

Berkshire Hathaway In Spotlight As Cash Pile Rises To Record $334.2 B, Retail Ponders Buffett’s Next Move

Recent Stories

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates ATG

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs 326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit RBA

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

Video Icon
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Video Icon
'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Video Icon
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Video Icon