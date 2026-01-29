The biopharmaceutical company said that it now expects 2025 total revenue of $1.385 - $1.4 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of up to 38%.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) rallied 3% on Wednesday after the company announced preliminary 2025 estimates above Wall Street expectations. The company also announced the acquisition of Surf Bio.

The biopharmaceutical company said that it now expects 2025 total revenue of $1.385 - $1.4 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 36% to 38%, and exceeding a Wall Street estimate of $1.34 billion.

Year Ahead

The company also raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $1.71 - $1.81 billion, representing growth of 23% to 30%, higher than an analyst estimate of $1.69 billion, backing on a sharp increase in royalty revenue. The company had previously predicted 2026 revenue in the range of $1.43 to $1.53 billion.

The company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $7.75 - $8.25 for 2026, up from its previous estimate of $6.50 to $7.00, and in line with an analyst estimate of $8.21.

"Our increased multi-year guidance reflects both the strength of our core ENHANZE (drug delivery technology) business and the exceptional momentum we built in 2025,” CEO Helen Torley said.

“By the end of 2026, we project we will have 15 partner programs in development and have signed three or more new drug delivery licensing agreements, expanding the reach and growing our opportunity through our diversified drug delivery portfolio,” Torley added.

Surf Bio Acquisition

Halozyme on Wednesday also said that it acquired pharmaceutical firm Surf Bio for up to $400 million in December to expand its drug delivery opportunity.

The deal included an upfront payment of $300 million and milestone payments of up to $100 million.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HALO stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced confidence in the company’s new CEO Helen Torley attracting a broader range of investors.

HALO stock has risen 29% over the past 12 months.

