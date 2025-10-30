Guardant Health’s Q3 revenue surged 39% year-over-year to $265.2 million, led by strong growth in its oncology, screening, and biopharma segments.

The company raised its 2025 revenue guidance to as much as $970 million, projecting 31% annual growth and highlighting momentum in its Shield cancer screening test.

Retail traders on Stocktwits turned “extremely bullish” after the results, calling the stock a long-term winner as Guardant moves closer to cash-flow positivity.

Shares of Guardant Health jumped 21% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the oncology company posted a 39% year-over-year revenue growth and raised its 2025 guidance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Revenue for the third quarter rose to $265.2 million, led by strong performance across its oncology, screening, biopharma, and data segments. Oncology revenue climbed 31% to $184.4 million on a 40% increase in test volume, while screening revenue surged to $24.1 million from just $1 million a year earlier, driven by growing adoption of its Shield test. Biopharma and data revenue rose 18% to $54.7 million.

The company reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 66%, up from 63% in the same period last year.

Outlook

Guardant lifted its 2025 full-year revenue forecast to a range of $965 million to $970 million, up 31% year-over-year, compared to its prior outlook of $915 million to $925 million.

The company expects oncology revenue to grow about 25% in 2025, with volume expansion exceeding 30%, while screening revenue is projected between $71 million and $73 million on 80,000 to 82,000 Shield tests.

Guardant closed the quarter with $689.5 million in cash and equivalents, reporting a net loss of $92.7 million, narrower than the $107.8 million loss a year earlier.

Growth Drivers

Guardant said the quarter marked “broad-based growth” across its business. The company expanded Shield to multi-cancer detection, launched a large-scale real-world data initiative, and formed strategic partnerships with Quest Diagnostics and PathGroup to broaden access.

It also submitted its Guardant360 Liquid PMA application to the FDA and submitted Reveal immuno-oncology monitoring data to MolDx for Medicare reimbursement. Additionally, new companion diagnostic approvals were granted for breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Co-CEO Helmy Eltoukhy said Guardant crossed $1 billion in annualized revenue, calling it a milestone that “sets us up well to deliver on the long-term plan presented at our Investor Day last month.”

Guardant’s Q3 Print Ignites Retail Optimism On Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Guardant was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 1,100% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user said the company’s latest earnings call convinced them to boost their stake, noting that revenues appeared to be at an inflection point and could accelerate meaningfully in 2026 as the platform’s strength becomes clearer.

They added that Guardant has the potential to become one of the largest and most profitable testing firms as its technology matures, and welcomed news that it is on track to turn cash-flow positive ahead of schedule.

Another user viewed Guardant Health as a strong long-term holding.

Guardant’s stock has more than doubled so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<