GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) on Wednesday announced a new proof-of-concept project aimed at advancing autonomous security systems.

The initiative, supported by two government agencies, will use AI-driven compute-in-memory technology to improve real-time monitoring and decision-making.

Partnership and Program Details

The project, known as Sentinel, is being developed in collaboration with G2 Tech, an Israeli deep-tech AI firm, to create an autonomous perimeter security platform that manages drones and cameras in real-time.

The effort is backed by the U.S. Department of War (DoW) and an international government partner.

Following the update, GSI Technology stock traded over 12% higher in Wednesday’s pre-market session but quickly reversed course after the bell and was down 8% at the time of writing.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume changed to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

GSIT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:45 a.m. ET on Jan. 14, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Platform Capabilities

Sentinel is designed to handle high-volume, mission-critical environments. By integrating the APU’s compute-in-memory architecture, the platform can process sensor data directly on the device, enabling AI inference and rapid reaction times.

“This funded evaluation highlights exactly where the Gemini-II APU stands out, delivering real-time, on-device intelligence in highly constrained tactical environments.” – Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and CEO, GSI Technology

At the device level, Gemini-II provides performance similar to a GPU while using much less power, allowing instant responses in environments with tight power and size limits. Its quicker initial processing gives it an edge in drone and defense operations.

The proof-of-concept is financed through multi-million-dollar governmental funding, with GSI set to receive approximately $1 million to optimize software and integrate its Gemini-II platform into the Sentinel system.

GSIT stock has gained over 157% in the last 12 months.

