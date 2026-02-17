Globalstar’s this year has been filled with expansions and 5G deployment, raking in investor and retail trader interests.

Globalstar’s retail sentiment on Stocktwits hit a three-month high on Monday, and shares of the company closed more than 4% higher last week, building on the company’s expansion plans rolled out in recent weeks.

The company is a global telecommunications provider using a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and licensed Band 53/n53 spectrum to deliver satellite and terrestrial connectivity solutions.

Shares of Globalstar gained nearly 2% so far this year and have nearly doubled last year on the back of several space and defense stocks seeing a boost from SpaceX IPO news, as well as partnerships to deploy 5G networks.

GSAT’s Recent Developments

In early February, Globalstar announced that Boingo Wireless will integrate XCOM RAN into its private network infrastructure. Boingo is known to provide private networks that deliver secure, high-bandwidth connectivity for critical operations at airports, transit hubs, stadiums, hospitals, convention centers and military bases.

With XCOM RAN’s advanced software-defined private 5G platform, Boingo will be providing new capabilities across indoor and outdoor network deployments, Globalstar said.

Globalstar in January announced the addition of three new six-meter C-3 tracking antennas being installed at its ground station in Yeo Ju, South Korea. Globalstar has provided mobile satellite services across East Asia for more than two decades, via its ground station located in Yeo Ju, South Korea, which has now been expanded to include three C-3 tracking antennas.

The company said that the new antennas installed in South Korea are part of a sweeping global expansion, including up to 90 new tracking antennas supporting Globalstar’s third-generation C-3 Satellite System.

What Are Retail Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Globalstar jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory a day ago, a three-month high, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on the platform said that the market was finally “figuring out this is a spectrum play as well as a satellite play.”

The user added that the stock could touch $150. The price was a 150% upside to the last closing price of $60.06.

Shares of Globalstar jumped nearly 172% in the last 12 months.

