Data from Stocktwits indicated retail sentiment on SPY and QQQ remained ‘bearish’ on Stocktwits.

A sharp AI-driven selloff on Monday sent IBM to its steepest drop in over two decades.

Investors are watching Anthropic’s product event and President Trump’s address for fresh catalysts.

All eyes are now on Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of its high-stakes earnings report on Wednesday.

U.S. stock futures were showing signs of stability early Tuesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, following a doomsday AI report from Citrine Research that raised fears of industry displacement. IBM saw its worst drop since 2000 on Monday. All eyes will be on Anthropic’s product event later today, where the company is expected to launch new features and updates.

Investors will be watching President Trump’s State of the Union address at 9:00 pm ET, where he may pitch new cost-cutting measures. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Trump is considering new national security tariffs following last week's Supreme Court ruling.

As of 3:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 futures rose 0.2%, and the Dow futures were up 0.1%.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has remained ‘bearish’ amid high message volumes.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Nvidia (NVDA): Ahead of its high-stakes earnings report on Wednesday, a Reuters report claims that Chinese startup DeepSeek allegedly trained its models on Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell chips, potentially violating U.S. export curbs.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM): Jefferies is standing by its 'Buy' rating and $370 price target for the legacy software giant. The investment research firm's stance, issued Monday, aims to ease investor concerns following a sell-off. Jefferies argues that the company's expected "re-acceleration" ultimately hinges on broader industry demand for cloud, AI, and automation technologies.

Apple (AAPL): Reports suggest the iPhone maker is planning to begin producing some Mac Mini units in Houston, Texas, later this year as it seeks to secure domestic supply chains.



Netflix (NFLX), Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) & Paramount (PSKY): The bidding war for WBD is heating up with Paramount submitting a higher revised offer to compete with Netflix. The WBD board votes on March 20.



Pfizer (PFE): It has entered into a $495 million licensing deal with Sciwind Biosciences for a type 2 diabetes treatment in China.

Hims & Hers (HIMS): Shares took a knock in after-hours trade on weak 2026 guidance. The company also disclosed an SEC investigation into its disclosures regarding compounded semaglutide.

Uber Inc (UBER): It has bought the parking reservation app, SpotHero.

FedEx (FDX): The company has sued the U.S. government seeking a full refund of emergency tariffs.



Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), Infleqtion (INFQ), Cipher Mining (CIFR), and C3.ai Inc (AI), among others.

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, investors will be monitoring the release of wholesale inventories & consumer confidence at 10:00 am today. Also, commentary from Fed speakers, including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Fed Governor Lisa Coo,k later in the day.



On the earnings radar, investors will be watching for the quarterly reports from Home Depot (HD), Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP), Planet Fitness (PLNT), DigitalOcean (DOCN), and Henry Schein (HSIC), among others, before the bell today.

