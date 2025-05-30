Chandel advised existing holders to trail stop-losses and new investors to wait for a pullback.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders has attracted bullish commentary from SEBI-registered analysts after the stock surged past key resistance levels and broke into all-time highs on Thursday.

SEBI-registered investment advisor Financial Independence flagged a rounding bottom breakout on the weekly chart, noting strong volume behind the move, indicating institutional participation.

At the time of writing, Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares traded at ₹3,027.50, down 2% or ₹62.50 on the day.

According to the advisor, the breakout above ₹2,950 opens up a near-term target of ₹3,200, while the ₹2,870–₹2,900 zone is seen as firm support.

The advisor added that the stock's sustained higher highs suggest dips are likely to be bought into, with broader support also visible around the ₹1,065 level, which aligns with the 21-day EMA and a prior consolidation zone.

SEBI-registered research analyst Mayank Singh Chandel also expressed optimism after the stock achieved a prior target of ₹2,800 and entered new all-time high territory.

Chandel advised existing holders to continue riding the trend while trailing stop-losses to ₹2,610.

For new investors, he recommended waiting for a pullback before considering fresh positions, emphasizing risk management despite the bullish outlook.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has risen 83.4% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<