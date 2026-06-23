As part of the contract, Gorilla will deploy additional compute at the NeutraDC Batam data center in Indonesia.

Phase 1 of GPU deployment is targeted for September this year.

Banks have already offered to cover 70% of project costs, the company said.

The latest contract comes on the heels of successfully closing a $2 billion supply agreement in India in partnership with Supermicro.

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) surged on Tuesday after the AI-powered software and infrastructure solutions company secured a $2.5 billion five-year contract with an unnamed customer to provide compute power.

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At the time of writing, GRRR stock was up more than 10% and on track to snap a three-day losing streak.

Gorilla Lands Another Multi-Billion Dollar AI Contract

As part of the contract, Gorilla will deploy additional compute at the NeutraDC Batam data center in Indonesia. Under the first phase of the deployment, the company will bring online 1,000 B300 GPU servers, which will generate roughly half of the anticipated revenue.

Phase 1 of GPU deployment is expected to be completed by September this year, and the final phase by the first half of 2027. Banks have already offered to cover 70% of project costs, the company said.

As a result of the contract, which has increased its forward revenue profile, the company plans to provide an updated financial outlook.

“Asia is becoming one of the most important growth corridors for AI compute infrastructure. Customers are no longer asking whether AI capacity is needed,” said Jackie Wang, General Manager, Asia for Gorilla Technology. “They are asking who can secure the power, the data center capacity, the GPU infrastructure, the financing and the operational delivery. Gorilla is answering that question."

Recent Success In India

The latest contract comes on the heels of successfully closing a $2 billion supply agreement in India in partnership with Supermicro (SMCI).

Since then, the duo agreed to pursue opportunities in the Asia-Pacific market, focusing, among other things, on hyperscale AI data center buildouts, GPU-as-a-Service platforms, sovereign AI and national compute programs, and enterprise-scale AI transformation initiatives.

What Do Retail Traders Think About GRRR?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform said the company is positioning itself as a major AI infrastructure player in one of the fastest-growing sectors on the planet.

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Another user wrote: “This contract is multiple times larger than GRRR’s historical revenue base and could completely reshape the company’s growth story if execution stays on track.”

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GRRR stock has more than 51% so far this year, but has declined nearly 13% over the last 12 months.

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