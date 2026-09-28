Novo has 44 abstracts at EASD, including CagriSema analyses and Phase 2b Zenagamtide results.

Lilly will present Phase 2 results for its eloraTZP combination at the EASD meeting in Milan.

SAB BIO, Sana and Century will present type 1 diabetes research at different stages of development.

uniQure expects a four-year AMT-130 update by quarter-end and Scynexis has guided to two Phase 1 updates.

Biotech investors face a crowded final week of September as Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) bring their latest obesity and diabetes research to a major medical meeting in Milan, while uniQure (QURE) and Scynexis (SCYX) approach quarter-end targets for clinical updates that could put smaller stocks in the spotlight.

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gained 1.8% last week, outperforming the broader market’s SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which rose 1.3%, but trailing the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which climbed 3.3%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advanced 2.6%, beating both XLV and SPY while lagging QQQ. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) fell 1.1%.

Date Ticker/ Event Development Sept.28 CAMP Camp4 Therapeutics holds an analyst day on its CMP-002 trial for SYNGAP1-related disorder. Sept.28-Oct.2 EASD Lilly, Novo and smaller biotech companies present diabetes and obesity research in Milan. Sept.29 NVO, KURA Novo presents CagriSema analyses, while Kura affiliate Caspian Therapeutics presents preclinical KO-7246 research. Sept.30 LLY, NVO, SABS Lilly presents Phase 2 eloraTZP results; Novo has several pipeline sessions; SAB BIO discusses SAB-142. By Sept.30 QURE, SCYX Potential four-year AMT-130 update from uniQure and two Phase 1 topline updates from Scynexis. Oct.1 LLY, FDA Lilly presents Foundayo data; an FDA panel discusses influenza vaccine strain selection. Oct.2 SANA, IPSC Sana and Century present separate type 1 diabetes cell-therapy programs.

Lilly, Novo Put Next Obesity Drugs On Display

The European Association for the Study of Diabetes’ annual meeting runs Monday through Friday in Milan, with obesity and diabetes presentations from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The program also includes type 1 diabetes research from SAB BIO (SABS), Sana Biotechnology (SANA) and Century Therapeutics (IPSC).

On Wednesday, Lilly will present Phase 2 results for eloraTZP, a combination of the amylin-targeting drug Eloralintide and Tirzepatide, the ingredient in Mounjaro and Zepbound. The study involves adults with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes. Lilly will also discuss Phase 3 findings for Retatrutide, which targets three hormone receptors, and results from Surpass-CVOT, a study of Tirzepatide’s cardiovascular outcomes. Thursday’s session covers Phase 3 findings for its oral diabetes drug Foundayo, or Orforglipron. Lilly has already disclosed headline results from several of these studies and the presentations will add more details.

Novo has 44 abstracts at the meeting. Tuesday’s presentations include Reimagine 1 analyses of CagriSema’s effects on body composition and combined blood-sugar and weight-loss goals. On Wednesday, Novo will discuss CagriSema’s effects on appetite and responses to food cues, and present Phase 2b results for Zenagamtide, also known as Amycretin.

Smaller Biotechs Target Type 1 Diabetes

SAB BIO (SABS) will present research on SAB-142, an immunotherapy for type 1 diabetes, on Monday and Wednesday. Its Phase 1 findings address repeat dosing and early C-peptide signals. C-peptide helps show how much insulin a patient’s body still produces.

Friday features two cell-therapy programs at different stages. Sana Biotechnology (SANA) will discuss findings from a first-in-human study involving engineered donor insulin-producing cells transplanted into one patient without immunosuppressive drugs. Century Therapeutics (IPSC) will present preclinical research on manufacturing engineered stem-cell-derived insulin-producing cells for its CNTY-813 program.

Kura Oncology (KURA) is also linked to the diabetes program. Its separately financed affiliate, Caspian Therapeutics, will present Tuesday on KO-7246, an experimental drug being studied for its potential to increase insulin-producing beta cells.

Beyond Milan: 3 More Events To Watch This Week

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) is also in focus as the AACR pancreatic-cancer conference concludes on Monday. The company released preclinical findings on its experimental drug SLS009 on Friday, ahead of three poster presentations that happened on Sunday. The studies examined SLS009 in pancreatic-cancer models, including combinations designed to address treatment resistance.

Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP) has a confirmed event on Monday. Its analyst day will cover the design of a first-in-human Phase 1/2 trial of CMP-002 for Syngap1-related disorder. CAMP4 expects to start the trial in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday to recommend influenza virus strains for vaccines intended for the 2027 Southern Hemisphere season. Its recommendations are nonbinding.

Quarter-End Data Clock Ticks For QURE, SCYX

Outside the conference, uniQure (QURE) intends to present a four-year analysis of its AMT-130 gene-therapy studies in Huntington’s disease before the third quarter ends on Wednesday. The firm’s earlier guidance said the update would include four years of follow-up on 24 patients in its first two treatment cohorts.

uniQure submitted AMT-130 applications to U.S. and U.K. regulators earlier this month, supported by an earlier three-year analysis. The pending four-year update is a separate milestone. The company has requested priority review in the U.S.

Additionally, Scynexis (SCYX) has guided to two Phase 1 topline updates in the third quarter. Results for SCY-770, a potential treatment for inherited polycystic kidney disease, are expected to help select doses for a Phase 2 study. The other update concerns an intravenous version of SCY-247, an experimental antifungal.

Moderna’s Melanoma Details Remain Pending

Moderna (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) announced in August that their Phase 3 INTerpath-001 trial met its goals for delaying melanoma recurrence and the spread of cancer to distant parts of the body. The trial tested Moderna’s individualized cancer treatment Intismeran with Merck’s Keytruda after patients’ tumors had been surgically removed.

Investors are still awaiting the detailed results. The companies plan to present them at an “international medical meeting,” but have not named the conference or date.

LLY, NVO, QURE: How Do Retail Traders Feel?

Retail traders on Stocktwits turned more upbeat on LLY and QURE, even as chatter cooled. Sentiment on LLY improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past week, while message volume fell 10%. QURE sentiment rose to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago, despite a 33% drop in 24-hour message volume.

NVO drew the most optimistic response: sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ as message volume surged 100% over the past week.

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