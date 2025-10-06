The company said its Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF are the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETPs to enable staking.

The company said its Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) are the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETPs to enable staking. It also confirmed that the Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) has activated staking. Pending regulatory approval for GSOL’s uplisting as an exchange-traded product, it is expected to become among the first spot Solana ETPs with staking functionality, Grayscale said.

The company said its Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) are the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETPs to enable staking. It also confirmed that the Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) has activated staking. Pending regulatory approval for GSOL’s uplisting as an exchange-traded product, it is expected to become among the first spot Solana ETPs with staking functionality, Grayscale said.

By staking a portion of its Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) holdings, Grayscale provides exposure to ETH and SOL while generating network rewards. The firm will stake passively through institutional custodians and validator partners, supporting protocol security and long-term network health.

Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg said the firm’s latest staking rollout for Ethereum and Solana funds shows its focus on staying ahead of the market. Grayscale said it plans to extend staking to additional products as the digital asset ecosystem evolves.

While REX-Osprey offers a SOL ETF with native staking under the ‘40 Act, Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs are the first U.S. spot crypto ETFs under the more common ‘33 Act to add staking, potentially setting a new precedent for Solana once GSOL converts.

Ethereum’s price was trading at around $4,500 at the time of writing, up 0.5% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. Meanwhile, Solana’s price was up 0.2% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $233. Both blockchain platforms are leading contenders in the smart contracts space, enabling decentralized financial and complex applications not possible on Bitcoin (BTC).

