The fund allocates about 70% to Bitcoin, 20% to Ethereum and the remaining 10% between XRP, Solana and Cardano.

Grayscale Investments on Friday launched the first multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product available in the U.S. called the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF under the ticker ‘GDLC’ on NYSE Arca.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The fund, formerly known as the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, offers investors exposure to some of the largest cryptocurrencies in the market right now. This includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). The fund allocates about 70% to Bitcoin, 20% to Ethereum and the remaining 10% between XRP, Solana and Cardano.

The company said the GDLC tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index, developed by CoinDesk Indices, and rebalances quarterly to maintain alignment with the leading digital assets by market capitalization and liquidity.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Tim Cook Reportedly Says Apple Watch Could Alert 1 Million Users to Hypertension This Year

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<