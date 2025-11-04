The Singapore-based company forecast 2025 EBITDA of between $490 million and $500 million, up from its prior outlook of $460 million to $480 million.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) stock drew retail buzz on Monday after the company raised its annual earnings forecast amid resilient spending in Southeast Asian countries.

The Singapore-based company forecast 2025 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of between $490 million and $500 million, up from its prior outlook of $460 million to $480 million. It also raised the lower end of its annual forecast to $3.38 billion from $3.33 billion, while keeping the upper end unchanged at $3.40 billion.

Grab offers a wide range of services, including food deliveries, online ride booking, and banking. The company operates primarily in Southeast Asian countries, such as Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Robust Q3 Earnings Growth

The firm is shaping up as a one-stop superapp to solidify its leadership position amid a challenging economic climate. It has launched several incentive programs and discount offers to take away market share from rivals such as Indonesia’s GoTo.

The company’s monthly transacting users (MTU) count jumped to 47.7 million from 41.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The company’s deliveries segment revenue grew 23% to $465 million, driven by increases in GMV and advertising revenue. Grab’s mobility segment revenue jumped 17% to $317 million.

“We do expect margins for deliveries to continue to grow from these levels into next year, even while we invest in new product initiatives and the grocery growth where we're seeing stronger and stronger traction,” said Chief Operating Officer Alexander Charles Hungate.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Grab moved to the ‘extremely bullish’ territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago, while the retail message volume jumped 1440% over the past 24 hours.

GRAB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:59 a.m. ET on Nov. 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user urged others not to be impatient with the ride-hailing firm, dubbing it the Uber of Southeast Asia. The U.S. firm is an investor in Grab.

“If they announce a buyback. Game over for shorts,” another trader said.

Macro Uncertainty Not Posing A Problem Yet

While the company's executives acknowledged that it is not immune to macroeconomic trends, it has positioned itself to thrive even during economic downturns. “The uncertainty in many ways actually accelerates our flywheel. We are seeing a healthy increase in partners joining our gig platform to earn income,” said Grab CEO Ping Yeow Tan, which in turn aids in reducing wait time for customers.

The company is also exploring options to grow its autonomous vehicles offerings and build on the partnerships with May Mobility and WeRide. “M&A is a very high bar for us, and we want to make sure that the synergies that we can extract is of a greater value,” the company said. Grab has reportedly held talks with rival GoTo over a possible merger.

Grab stock has gained 28.3% this year.

