Reports of a potential take-private bid first surfaced in late October 2026, briefly lifting the shares.

The discussions remained in early stages and did not advance, largely because of the difficulties of structuring a take-private of this size, Reuters reported.

The people familiar with the matter said it remains possible that CD&R and GTCR could resume talks later or that another buyer could emerge.

GTCR is Global Payments’s largest outside shareholder with roughly 15% of the equity.

Shares of Global Payments (GPN) dropped sharply on Thursday after private equity firms Clayton Dubilier & Rice and GTCR reportedly walked away from discussions about acquiring the payments processor.

The stock fell as much as about 12% in afternoon trading, on track to clock its worst day since April 2025, if losses hold. Shares of peer Fiserv also slipped 1.5% at the time of writing, while PYPL slipped 1%.

Early-Stage Talks End Over Deal Complexity

CD&R and GTCR had explored a potential transaction over the past several weeks. The discussions remained in early stages and did not advance, largely because of the difficulties of structuring a take-private of this size, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The consortium subsequently put its efforts on hold.

The people familiar with the matter said it remains possible that CD&R and GTCR could resume talks later or that another buyer could emerge.

Global Payments ranks among the world’s largest payments processors, enabling merchants to accept card and digital payments while also supplying software and technology solutions. The company reported flat revenue at around $7.7 billion in both 2024 and 2025, amid intensifying competition from other processors and technology platforms.

In April 2025, Global Payments agreed to acquire fintech firm Worldpay from GTCR and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) in a transaction valued at more than $24 billion, while simultaneously selling its issuer-solutions business to FIS for $13.5 billion. The deals closed in January. The structure also left GTCR as the company’s largest outside shareholder with roughly 15% of the equity. Reports of a potential take-private bid for GPN first surfaced in late October 2026, briefly lifting the shares.

How Did GPN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GPN stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

GPN stock has gained 16% year-to-date.

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